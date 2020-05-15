Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $8.53 on Thursday, reaching $319.73. 12,844,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day moving average of $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.99.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

