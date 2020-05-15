Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 302 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.91. 3,350,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $193.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

