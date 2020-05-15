MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

MITEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.68. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

