Mountain Road Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 5.0% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 344.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

