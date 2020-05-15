Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

Shares of MYO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 16,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,242. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

