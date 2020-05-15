Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $511,677.78 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 41,331 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $511,677.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 11th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 35,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $447,300.00.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $902,300.00.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 100,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,148,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $604,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 90,503 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $1,066,125.34.
  • On Friday, April 24th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 43,086 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $523,494.90.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $596,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 50,300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $594,546.00.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $753,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $733,600.00.

MYOV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,498,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,150,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

