NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 15th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,881. The company has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

