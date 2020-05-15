Nectar Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. Nectar has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $487.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026351 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,305.83 or 0.99319733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000561 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00085244 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

