NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is engaged in the research, discovery and development of mitochondrial-protecting pharmaceuticals. The company’s drug candidate consists of CicloMulsion(R) and NeuroSTAT(R) in clinical phases. CicloMulsion(R) is being studied for preoperative treatment of acute kidney injury coincident with major surgery and NeuroSTAT(R) is being studied for treating traumatic brain injury. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NeuroVive Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NEVPF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 217,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,783. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases.

