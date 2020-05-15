New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,857. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

