Nexity (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Nexity (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NXYAF remained flat at $$26.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares.

About Nexity

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Individual Clients Division, Commercial Clients Division, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

Further Reading: Death Cross

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Nexity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit