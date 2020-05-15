NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

Shares of NEE traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.85. 5,056,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

