Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NRYYF traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

