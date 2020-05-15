Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

Novation Companies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,538. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

