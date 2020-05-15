NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

