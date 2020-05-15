Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 192,631 Shares

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,742,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, T Kendall Hunt sold 101,160 shares of Onespan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,928,109.60.

OSPN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 6,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,737. The company has a market cap of $708.72 million, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

