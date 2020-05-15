Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million.

Shares of OPRT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $183.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

