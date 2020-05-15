Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Get Optex Systems Hldg InCorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.