Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of OEC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 417,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,389. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

