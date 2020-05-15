ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORINY remained flat at $$18.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.50. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

