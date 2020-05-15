OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535. The company has a market cap of $320.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 90.66%. The company had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTCM shares. ValuEngine lowered OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

