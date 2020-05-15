OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVCHY. ValuEngine downgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 16,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.