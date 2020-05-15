Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 660 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.89. 13,562,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.