Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 549,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.80 and a 200-day moving average of $328.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

