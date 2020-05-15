Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.00. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.53.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.83. 1,359,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,348. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.