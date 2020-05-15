Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 181.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE PKE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,903. Park Electrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $266.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

