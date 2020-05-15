Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 181.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE PKE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,903. Park Electrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $266.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Earnings History for Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit