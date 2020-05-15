Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 42,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,283,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

