Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 61,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,599. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $337.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $214,113. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

