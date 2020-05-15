Personal Wealth Partners Has $14.42 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,017,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

