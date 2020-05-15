Personal Wealth Partners Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,980,000 after buying an additional 1,871,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 189,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,537. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

