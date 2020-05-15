Personal Wealth Partners Sells 12,831 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.88. 441,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

