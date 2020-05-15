Personal Wealth Partners Sells 190 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 186,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,112. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average of $219.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

