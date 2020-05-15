Personal Wealth Partners Sells 8,895 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,681,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,021,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,444,164 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

