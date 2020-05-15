PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS POFCY remained flat at $$1.02 on Friday. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

