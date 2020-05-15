Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PAHGF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

PAHGF traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,595. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

