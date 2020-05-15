Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,424. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

