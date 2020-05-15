Pierre Dufour Buys 1,070 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $34.16 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

