Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,914,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

