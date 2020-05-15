Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,849 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 882,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583,712 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,998,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

