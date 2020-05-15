Private Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,154,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

