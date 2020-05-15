Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

