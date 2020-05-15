Private Capital Group LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.