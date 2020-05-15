Private Capital Group LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,421,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,712,980. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

