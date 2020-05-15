Private Capital Group LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,247,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,389. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

