Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

