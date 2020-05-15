Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. 24,560,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $326.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

