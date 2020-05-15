Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PEP traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $135.95. 20,278,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

