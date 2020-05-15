Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

VB traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.24. 1,098,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

