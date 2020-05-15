Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,186 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cabot Wellington LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93,163 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,960,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,444,164 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

