Private Capital Group LLC Sells 9,027 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,499,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

